Loaded gun recovered from Woodlawn High student was registered to another student's parent

A loaded gun recovered from a student at Woodlawn High School last week was registered to the parent of another student at the school, Baltimore County police said.

Police said the gun was recovered on Wednesday, Oct. 14, after two students got into a verbal altercation at the school.

Staff members separated the students, and one was reported to have a gun. The student was searched, and the weapon was found, according to school officials. The student was arrested.

Police said the owner of the gun resides outside of the Baltimore County jurisdiction.

"Our School Resource Officer responded and confiscated the weapon, and the student was arrested," school officials said in a statement. "Additional Baltimore County police officers also responded to the school to assist. This is now a police matter, and an investigation is underway."

Baltimore County police said the gun was not fired and no students were injured.

Over the weekend, the department also began investigating a reported threat of violence at Woodlawn High School after receiving information through the Maryland Center for School Safety.

Police urged parents and guardians to talk with their children about the dangers of making threats or bringing weapons to school.

"Students can share concerns with a school resource officer, teacher, administrator, or any member of law enforcement," the department said. "Information may also be submitted anonymously through Safe Schools Maryland."