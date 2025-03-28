Baltimore Police Department pioneers a new era of female leadership

As of 2024, women make up about 12% of law enforcement officers in the U.S., a significant increase from the nearly 1,000 female police officers recorded in 1974. But women are still underrepresented in leadership positions within law enforcement. The Baltimore police department is on track to change that.

For Women's History Month, WJZ reporter Caroline Foreback followed two women who are not only rising through the ranks at BPD but rising to the occasion every time they put on the uniform.

At the Baltimore Police Department's eastern district, women make up 22% of personnel.

"Depending on who was working and who wasn't, it would be a roll call room full of women and like two guys," Officer Shabrea Ellison said.

"The eastern set the standard with the most females in one district," per Sergeant Jennifer Bell.

Bell is a 19-year veteran of BPD. She started as a cadet straight out of high school. She told Foreback that her job was challenging initially.

"Knowing that I could get injured as soon as I start my shift," said Bell. "Knowing that there's a chance I wouldn't make it back to my family."

Bell said she looked up to her first sergeant – now retired Deputy Commissioner Sherre Brisco – who helped her stick it out.

"You could come to her if you had a problem, but she was going to tell you the correct way to handle a situation. But she was always there for the cadets," Bell said.

Officer Shabrea Ellison was a cadet just three years ago. She told WJZ that at a young age, she knew she wanted to be in law enforcement.

"When I was in the eighth grade, there was a female school police officer at my middle school, and she was always really nice to me," said Ellison. "Being a young girl at the time, it was something that just gave me inspiration that that could be me."

Now, Ellison said she enjoys being on patrol, looking out for the community and responding to emergencies.

"You never know what your day will bring, you know?" said Ellison. "You're a social worker, you're a doctor, you're everybody's family friend, you're everybody's cousin."

A personal connection

Like Bell, Ellison is from Baltimore and feels a personal connection to the people she helps.

"I can understand where they're coming from in a lot of situations that they deal with, people and their personal issues and family things," Ellison empathized.

Bell remembers from her days on patrol, it's the seemingly small interactions that make the biggest impact.

"The house that I used to go to every morning in the central district to make sure she went to school," said Bell.

"It's such a great feeling to see her and know I was able to help her in her journey and not let her succumb to the pressure of being a teenager, and not going to school, and dropping out."

Bell is now working toward becoming a lieutenant.

"Throughout my career I've learned to be direct, passionate, but not lose my care," said Bell.

Ellison said her short time on the force has already shown her she's capable of more than she ever imagined.

"It will test your will, your bravery, your patience, everything. But all in ways that make you grow as an adult," said Ellison. "There's no ceiling for me in my head. There's no place I can't go if I want to go there."

BPD is aiming for women to comprise 30% of its sworn recruits by 2030. But for Bell and Ellison, it's not about meeting a quota, it's about making a difference.

"We're needed in the police department," said Bell. "A lot of times a woman will show up on a scene and we can change the outcome of it just by our nature being on the scene, the way we talk to people, the way we handle things."

"If there's a woman out there considering law enforcement, if you're going to start anywhere, start here," said Ellison. "If the thought is in your mind, then you're pretty much halfway there."