Woman's death in Southeast Baltimore may have been hit-and-run, police say

BALTIMORE -- The "suspicious" death of a woman Tuesday morning is under investigation in Southeast Baltimore, police said.

Officers responded around 7 a.m. to the 5600 block of Pulaski Highway, where they found the body of a 59-year-old woman in the median.

The woman's body was taken to the Medical Examiner's office to determine the exact cause of death, police said, but Homicide and Crash Team detectives are investigating the death as a possible hit-and-run.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.