Woman's body found in Northwest Baltimore, homicide investigation underway

BALTIMORE -- A homicide investigation is underway after a woman's body was found in Northwest Baltimore, police said.

Officers responded around 10:30 a.m. to the 4400 block of Park Heights, where they found an unresponsive 28-year-old woman with "obvious signs of trauma to the body," police said. It is unclear what the nature of the trauma was.

The woman, who remains unidentified, was pronounced dead on the scene. The victim's body was taken to the medical examiner's office, where her death was ruled a homicide.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.