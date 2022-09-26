Watch CBS News
Police: Woman struck three people, patrol car with vehicle outside Glen Burnie bar

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Police said a woman drove into a group of people, and struck a police car, during an large fight outside of a Glen Burnie bar early Saturday.

Aisha Payne was taken into custody after she allegedly struck three people with her Honda, and then struck and unoccupied Anne Arundel County police car, just after midnight in the parking lot of Frank's Den, in the 1800 block of Crain Highway.

A man, identified as 33-year-old Hilton Pulley, was also arrested for hindering and obstructing officers from attempting to stop the driver.

Payne reportedly didn't obey police commands and continued to drive around before officers arrested her.

Two of the three people struck by the car were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but they are expected to survive.

