Woman struck, killed by school bus in Baltimore County, police say

A woman was struck and killed by a school bus on Wednesday afternoon in Rossville in Baltimore County, according to police.

Officers responded just before 2 p.m. to the area of Philadelphia and Ridge roads. The woman died at the scene, police said.

There were no children on the school bus.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Anne Arundel County school bus crash injured 17

In May, a school bus in Anne Arundel County crashed into a tree, injuring 17 students. They were treated at the hospital for minor injuries, according to police.

The crash happened on Generals Highway near Shawnee Court in Millersville.

There were 29 students on the bus.

Man struck by Charm City Circulator bus in Baltimore

In April, a 63-year-old man died after he fell into the street and was struck by a Charm City Circulator bus in downtown Baltimore.

Witnesses told police that the man, later identified as Damien Zakrzeski, stumbled and fell in front of the bus in the 1000 block of Fleet Street before he was run over. He was taken to the hospital, where he died, police said.

MTA bus involved in deadly pedestrian crash in March

A month earlier, a similar incident happened in downtown Baltimore. A pedestrian died after falling under and being struck by a Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) bus.

Police said the 36-year-old man was struck in the 100 block of West Fayette Street before he was taken to the hospital, where he died.