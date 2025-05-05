Watch CBS News
School bus crashes into tree in Anne Arundel County, students suffer minor injuries

By
Christian Olaniran
Digital Producer, CBS Baltimore
Christian Olaniran is a digital producer for CBS Baltimore, where he writes stories on diverse topics including politics, arts and culture. With a passion for storytelling and content creation, he produces engaging visual content for social media, and other platforms.
Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

A school bus crashed into a tree on Generals Highway near Shawnee court in Millersville, Anne Arundel County Police said Monday.

The crash happened around 7:35 a.m., Monday morning, police said.

Generals Highway is closed in both directions. Motorists are asked to use alternative routes.

There were minor injuries to students, according to authorities. 

Police are still investigating the crash. 

This story is still developing and will be updated.

