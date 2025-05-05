School bus crashes into tree in Anne Arundel County, students suffer minor injuries

A school bus crashed into a tree on Generals Highway near Shawnee court in Millersville, Anne Arundel County Police said Monday.

The crash happened around 7:35 a.m., Monday morning, police said.

Generals Highway is closed in both directions. Motorists are asked to use alternative routes.

There were minor injuries to students, according to authorities.

Police are still investigating the crash.

This story is still developing and will be updated.