Woman killed in Southwest Baltimore crash

BALTIMORE -- A woman died and others were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Southwest Baltimore overnight, police said.

Officers responded around 3 a.m. Tuesday to the 100 block of South Fulton Avenue, where they found a "a serious two-vehicle crash with injury," police said.

One of the drivers, a 53-year-old woman, was taken to an area hospital, where she died.

The driver and the occupants of the other vehicle involved are in stable condition, police said.

No further details were immediately available. The crash remains under investigation.