Woman killed after she was struck by car in North Baltimore
BALTIMORE - A woman died after she was struck by a car Sunday afternoon in North Baltimore, police said.
Officers responded around 4 p.m. to the 4600 block of North Charles Street.
The woman was taken to the hospital where she died.
The driver of the car is being interviewed, according to police.
Anyone with information can contact 911. Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.