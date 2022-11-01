Woman arrested for allegedly exposing herself, yelling at children while handing out candy in Anne Arundel Co.
BALTIMORE - A woman was arrested for allegedly exposing herself and yelling obscenities toward children while she was handing out candy on Halloween night in Anne Arundel County.
Police arrested 45-year-old Wendee Kaczorek, from Edgewater.
Police responded around 7:30 p.m. Monday to a report of indecent exposure in the 3600 block of 2nd Avenue in Edgewater.
Officers found the woman standing near the roadway in front of a home, and took her into custody.
