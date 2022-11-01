Watch CBS News
Crime

Woman arrested for allegedly exposing herself, yelling at children while handing out candy in Anne Arundel Co.

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE - A woman was arrested for allegedly exposing herself and yelling obscenities toward children while she was handing out candy on Halloween night in Anne Arundel County.

Police arrested 45-year-old Wendee Kaczorek, from Edgewater.

Police responded around 7:30 p.m. Monday to a report of indecent exposure in the 3600 block of 2nd Avenue in Edgewater.  

Officers found the woman standing near the roadway in front of a home, and took her into custody.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on November 1, 2022 / 12:06 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.