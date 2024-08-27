Woman accused of fatally stabbing sister after post-wedding argument

BALTIMORE -- A woman is charged with first-degree murder after fatally stabbing her sister after an argument, according to Baltimore County Police.

Police said they responded to a residence around 1:35 a.m. on Sunday, where they found a female victim sitting on the ground in the driveway with a large amount of blood on and around her, according to court documents. Another witness was sitting with the victim, holding her, police said.

Police asked the victim, "where is the suspect," and she pointed to another woman, Brianna Jarrells, who was later identified as the victims' sister. She was detained and taken to the Baltimore County Police Headquarters for interviews, along with the other witnesses.

Officers discovered the victim had an injury to her neck, and transported her to the University of Maryland Hospital, Shock Trauma. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A witness told police that Jarrels and the victim were sisters, and came to his home after attending a wedding earlier in the evening. According to court documents, the sisters got into a minor argument, which escalated as the evening continued. Shortly after 1 a.m. Jarrells said she wanted to go home, and the witness walked the two sisters to their car. As the witness were walking back to his house, he heard the victim say "oh my god" repeatedly - turning around to find her collapsed on the ground. The witness gave aid to the victim before retrieving Jarrells cell phone to call 911.

According to court documents, Jarrells began speaking with an officer as she waited to be interviewed by detectives. She said, "Do you know if my sister is okay?" followed by "I know it's real, I actually used a utility knife. I never actually tried, I pinned it up to her as a warning, I need to shut the [blank] up."

At the crime scene, detectives found a yellow box cutter several feet from where the victim was found.

When the detective attempted to interview Jarrells, she declined to be interviewed. The detective then told Jarrells that the victim had died from her injuries. Unprompted, she responded, "Oh [blank] I thought I just nipped her," and began to cry.