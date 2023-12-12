WJZ Ride Along: How Baltimore Co. police are keeping people safe during the holiday season

BALTIMORE - No one wants to be a victim during this holiday season.

During this time of the year, there are more people out and about, either shopping or on the roads.

Baltimore County police say they want to make sure everyone is safe this holiday season, so they are upping their patrols to ward off any potential criminals.

WJZ's Kelsey Kushner went on a ride along with an officer who gave a behind-the-scenes look at his patrol.

Police say the goal is to see and be seen.

They want to keep an eye out for any criminal activity while also letting the public know they are around this holiday season, and ready to respond.

"We roll out in the afternoon and we start hitting all of our commercial districts, shopping centers, small businesses," said Officer First Class George Mussini

For 26 years, Mussini has worked in the Baltimore County Police Department with one goal in mind -- protecting the community.

"Safety is everybody's responsibility," Mussini said.

WJZ went along on Mussini's holiday patrol route.

He said his mission is to make sure no one becomes a target while out and about.

"Criminals look for opportunities, they also look for vulnerabilities," Mussini said. "They want to know somebody who is not paying attention to their surroundings, they want someone who is by themselves in a poorly lit area, and has something on them that is of value."

This time of year, shoppers are out in full force. But, so are criminals looking for their next victim.

Mussini says the police department is upping their patrols, checking parking lots for any suspicious activity, and businesses.

So whether you see them or not, officers will be watching.

"We hop around because we don't want to be predictable, and ready to respond if needed," Mussini said.

Mussini says a couple tips to remember are, if you are heading out to do some shopping, shop during the day or with a friend. Also, park in properly lit areas and always be aware of your surroundings.