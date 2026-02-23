WJZ launches new technology-driven AR/VR studio to enhance newscasts

WJZ launched its new AR/VR studio, an augmented reality and virtual reality set that transforms the way it delivers content.

The technology-driven studio was unveiled during WJZ at noon on Monday, Feb. 23.

"The launch of our AR/VR studio marks the beginning of an exciting new era for CBS Baltimore and how we serve our viewers," said Tanya Black, vice president and news director of CBS Baltimore. "This technology allows us to meet our audience where they are and bring them closer to the stories that matter most."

What can viewers expect from AR/VR?

Crews worked hard building the framework and the walls for WJZ's new immersive space.

The finished product, the observatory, looks like a huge green space on the inside. However, the studio enhances newscasts and the viewing experience.

It will allow the WJZ First Alert Weather Team to turn complex forecasts into immersive and hyper-local visuals, to help viewers understand impacts of real-life weather events.

Soon, the WJZ sports team will join meteorologists on air in the new space.

This will be a slow roll out of the new AR/VR studio. Eventually, news will be delivered from the new set.

"By combining trusted local journalism with innovative technology, we're creating more immersive and engaging ways to help our community understand the stories that impact their daily lives, from severe weather to the sports teams they love," said Kathy Hostetter, president and general manager of CBS Baltimore. "We're proud to help move the region forward with storytelling that is as dynamic as Baltimore itself."