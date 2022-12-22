Wintry weather could cause havoc on holiday travel

BALTIMORE - Winter weather is complicating holiday travel both on the ground and in the air.

More than 30,000 travelers are expected to fly out of Baltimore Washington Thurgood International Airport Thursday and Friday, to make it to their destination in time for the holidays.

MORE: Tracking severe weather: What to know for safe holiday travels

However, the weather is making it challenging.

"Pretty stressful with two kids and the weather doesn't help," said traveler Rachel Hanisch.

This weekend, travelers face severe weather, locally and nationwide.

BWI had 27 cancelations before noon, according to the Maryland Aviation Administration, but most of these flights were directed to the Midwest.

"We still have this weather system that's traveling from west to east, hitting the Midwest to the Northeast," said Ricky Smith, Executive Director of the Maryland Aviation Administration. "As that matures, we will expect more cancellations."

WJZ spoke with two Midshipmen who were crossing their fingers hoping their flight wouldn't get canceled.

"As much as I love the Academy so much, being there for an entire year without seeing your family for the first time is a little difficult," Benjamin Venters said.

"We had some teammates, their flights got canceled," said Danillo Viciana. "We heard about the winter storm."

When dealing with severe weather, especially during busy travel times, airport officials recommend getting to the airport a couple of hours early and checking your flight status before you leave your house.

Aside from that, try to be flexible and don't worry about things you can't control.

"We always believe that God's plan is always the best and If we're traveling today, we're traveling today," traveler Faith said.

"I would recommend direct flights and just an attitude of bringing your documentation and if you forget anything else you can buy it," Hanisch said.

For those hitting the highways this weekend, officials at the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration said don't wait, Friday will be worse.

"Do what you have to do today because we're recommending tomorrow, before sun up all the way till noon, that's when you're going to get those areas when that cold air comes in that could freeze," said spokesperson Charlie Gischler.

If you have to drive, Gischler said ice can also accumulate on tree limbs and power lines, so be prepared for unexpected roadway hazards.