Here are some winter weather tips to protect you and your family

BALTIMORE — The arctic blast Maryland has been hit with is set to stick around. The good news is that WJZ's First Alert Meteorologists have predicted a return to more seasonal temperatures this upcoming week.

However, this winter season is proving to be one of the most dangerous stretches of cold seen in years.

The Maryland Department of Health's latest report shows 24 people have died due to cold-related illnesses this winter season.

The same number stood at 12 just two weeks ago.

The data shows that historically, the total number of reported cold-related deaths in 2023-2024 saw the biggest jump from 2020- 2021.

Doctors say this is a concern.

"Since about the year 1999 to 2000 we have seen over a 100% increase in weather—specifically cold-related injuries and deaths here in the United States and so we just want to be cognizant about that," said Dr. Yemi Adebayo, the Emergency Department Chair at the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center.

Health experts believe even though the cold temperatures are trending upward, they want to remind you to protect yourself and your family as the cold continues.

"Try to go out for short times a few minutes at a time and come back into the warm areas and then also layer up. Wear loose fitting dry warm clothing and make sure to cover the parts of the body that are at risk for frostbite like the hand, feet, and nose, and ears," Dr. Vanessa Redd, the Chief of Emergency Medicine at the University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center explained.

Some of the dangers associated with winter weather include hypothermia, frostbite, carbon monoxide poisoning, and injuries from heat sources.

Winter weather tips

According to the Baltimore City Health Department, here are a few ways you can protect yourself and your family in extreme cold weather:

Cover your mouth with a scarf to protect your lungs from direct cold air. Cover your ears and the lower part of your face.

Wear mittens rather than fingered gloves. The close contact of fingers helps keep your hands warm.

Drink plenty of fluids and avoid alcoholic beverages.

Walk slowly and avoid steps or curbs with ice to protect yourself against falls.

If your pet is outdoors, they must be protected by a well-constructed, raised shelter that is dry and draft-free. Sufficient bedding and a door flap must be in place to maintain body heat. Fresh, unfrozen, drinkable water must be provided at all times.

Experts also want to remind you to be alert to other common winter hazards, including injuries from heat sources and carbon monoxide (CO).

Space heaters should also always be plugged directly into a wall outlet, and at least three feet away from anything that can burn.

Items like generators, camp stoves, and grills/barbecues are never safe to use indoors, this includes garages (even with the door open), basements, or any other enclosed area.

You can read the entire Maryland Health Department cold report here.