Cold weather in Maryland Friday, wintry mix and rain chances increase

Biting cold winds will produce numbing wind-chills across Maryland throughout the day Friday. The cold air that arrived for Thanksgiving will stick around through Sunday morning.

The area will be gearing up for two storm systems on the way Sunday and Tuesday. Both storms have the chance to bring a period of wintry weather in the form of wet snow, sleet, and ice before a changeover to a chilly rain for most of the Baltimore metro and points south and east.

Areas to the north and west of Baltimore City will need to monitor the storm track even more closely as colder air may stick around longer in these places, leading to a possible longer round of wintry weather.

Cold with numbing wind gusts across Maryland

Black Friday is feeling more like a late December or early January day, with morning feels like temperatures as low as the lower to middle 20s. As the sun gets higher in the sky, winds are also increasing out of the west-northwest at 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Not only is this giving the air a numbing feel, it's allowing lake effect snow bands to push southeast off of Lake Erie.

In addition to the biting feel these wind gusts produce, they may also lead to travel restrictions along some Maryland bridges, like the Tydings and Bay Bridges. Please stay alert for any wind warnings, restrictions, etc, through late afternoon. The strongest wind gusts will take place before sunset, so after dark today, wind and bridge restrictions will not be an issue.

While we are not expecting any accumulating snow in the Baltimore metro, isolated to widely scattered snow flurries are certainly possible through mid-afternoon. In between any flurries, you'll see a mix of clouds and some sunshine. Sunshine will be incredibly deceptive Friday as highs only top out just above 40° with wind-chills stuck in the lower 30s during the 'warmest' part of the afternoon.

As the northwest flow gradually begins to ease this evening and tonight, winds will begin to step down and skies will clear. Expect a widespread hard freeze with lows dipping into the upper 20s in many neighborhoods.

Sunny chill Saturday, good travel weather in Maryland

Saturday will start cold, but with a lot less wind. This means while Saturday is still chilly throughout the entire day, it will not feel nearly as harsh.

Early morning temperatures Saturday will start in the upper 20s and lower 30s with a mostly sunny sky. Skies should stay partly to mostly sunny throughout the day, but high temperatures will only reach the lower 40s. Despite the cold, road conditions will stay dry and excellent for any travel through Maryland.

An area of low pressure well to our west will start to spread thickening clouds into our area Saturday night. This will keep overnight lows a touch warmer in the lower 30s. There is a slight chance that some light snow, sleet, and ice will break out west and north and west of Baltimore before sunrise. Temperatures will be warming, even early in the morning, so that most of the light snow and sleet would melt on paved surfaces.

Light wintry mix, rain showers Sunday in Baltimore Metro

The WJZ First Alert Weather Team has declared Sunday a First Alert Weather Day for messy and slow travel due to a combination of a brief morning light mix, afternoon and evening light to moderate rain, along with a lot of extra people on the roads due to post-holiday travel. This is an impact-driven Alert Day, meaning we are not expecting any severe winter weather or disruptions, but just generic slower-than-normal travel.

A light wintry mix will develop across western Maryland late Saturday night into the predawn hours Sunday. This batch of light wintry weather is expected to expand eastward into central Maryland and the Baltimore metro heading into the mid-morning hours.

Areas north and west of Baltimore City have the greatest chance of seeing a brief light wintry mix for a few hours Sunday morning. That chance does extend as far southeast as Baltimore City, but confidence of a light wintry mix in the City is not nearly as high.

Road conditions should stay wet across our entire WJZ viewing area Sunday, even during the colder part of the storm. Winds will be steadily increasing out of the south at 5 to 15 mph, drawing up milder air. So temperatures will steadily rise above freezing, leaving roads wet and not icy.

Light to steady rain is likely across our entire area midday Sunday through Sunday evening. Rainfall amounts could range from 0.25" to 0.50" across the region.

More chances of wintry weather next week across Maryland

The workweek begins dry with a partly to mostly cloudy sky with highs in the lower to middle 50s.

The next storm the WJZ First Alert Weather Team is closely watching arrives late Monday night into Tuesday morning. This storm appears to have a greater potential of delivering winter weather to parts of the region in the form of snow, sleet and ice. This is especially true Tuesday morning for areas north and west of Baltimore City.

The exact track and strength of the storm will determine how much of our area receives winter weather... and exactly how much falls. As of Friday morning, areas north and west of Baltimore City have the greatest chance of accumulating snow and/or ice for several hours. Though, the entire area has a least some chance of seeing a brief period of snow and ice on Tuesday. There are also indications that the wintry mix may eventually change over to rain, even in our colder suburbs north and west of Baltimore.

One element that is raising our confidence that this wintry mix should change to rain is the lack of cold air with it. Typically in a winter weather setup similar to this one, an area of Canadian high pressure is needed to our north or north-northeast. This helps keep cold air in place for the entire duration of the storm, leading to mostly snow and/or ice. The current high-pressure system we're watching is modeled to be much further east, allowing milder, Atlantic Ocean air to quickly overspread the area and change any wintry weather to plain rain.

We'll continue to monitor trends just in case any of these variables change. The only exception may be areas across northwestern Baltimore County, Carroll County, and western Howard County, where the colder air may be more difficult to erode.

Regardless of possible snow and ice amounts along with a period of heavy rain, the storm carries enough weight with it for the WJZ First Alert Weather Team to tag Tuesday as a possible First Alert Weather Day.

Please check back with our team through the holiday weekend as details about the storm and its possible impacts become clear.

Winter weather may strike Maryland as we head toward next weekend with another potential storm system approaching our area. While it's way far out in the future, there appears to be the possibility of some winter weather with this storm if trends hold. Plenty of time to watch this and we'll provide more details after Tuesday's storm leaves us and we receive fresher and better data about the potential weekend storm.

Have a great weekend and our WJZ First Alert Weather Team will continue to keep you in the know throughout the entire weekend about our upcoming winter weather chances and potential impacts.

Best,

Steve