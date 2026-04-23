Fire breaks out at Baltimore County apartment for second time in 2 years

Baltimore County firefighters responded to an apartment fire at a Windsor Mill complex for the second time in the past two years. The fire broke out at the apartment complex Thursday afternoon, according to Baltimore County Fire officials.

Firefighters arrived at 7400 Brixworth Court around 12:45 p.m. to see flames showing through the roof of the building.

The apartment was evacuated as crews tackled the two-alarm fire and worked to extinguish the flames.

No injuries were reported, and the fire was extinguished around 2:30 p.m., officials said.

Multiple residents were relocated during the emergency response. It is currently unclear how many people have been displaced.

Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE) officials were notified along with the American Red Cross, according to officials.

The apartment complex faced a similar incident in March 2025, when a fire left 27 neighbors displaced.

The fire broke through the roof of the building, and in at least one unit, the roof collapsed about 24 hours later.

At the time, resident Jasmine Adams told WJZ that she had moved in about six months before the 2025 fire and had to rush to get her disabled mother to safety during the blaze.