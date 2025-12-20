Winds ease for a seasonable weekend in Maryland

Happy Saturday, Maryland!

Today is the final day of fall and we'll have more seasonable conditions and quieter weather this weekend.

Calmer weekend

Maryland's peak wind gusts reached over 50 mph on Friday. As high pressure remains in control today (although it is moving offshore), we'll have a couple of quieter days ahead the weekend.

Expect temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s on Saturday with much calmer winds. Sunshine mixes with clouds overhead, but we stay dry.

Tonight, we could have a few more clouds as a cold front approaches. Temperatures cool into the 20s and 30s again tonight.

Ravens-Patriots forecast

Winds pick up slightly again on Sunday, as gusts could surpass 20 mph during the day. Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer, reaching the upper 40s in some neighborhoods.

It'll be cool if you're heading to the Ravens game on Sunday night. Kickoff temperatures will be in the low 30s and drop into the 20s through game time.

It will be dry with mainly clear skies during the game.

Holiday travel

We are in the final countdown ahead of the Christmas holiday next week. Overall, it looks like weather will cooperate with your travel plans here in Maryland.

Outside of a low risk for a shower or two with the passing cold front tomorrow, it's dry over the next couple of days.

Our next chance of rain will come Tuesday as a pair of fronts will pass through. A few snowflakes could mix with showers Monday night into Tuesday. Accumulations are not expected at this point.

Then, the First Alert Weather team will watch another chance for a few showers Wednesday into Thursday. Santa may need the windshield wipers as he moves through on Christmas Eve. He'll check in with the WJZ First Alert Weather team for updated timing on the late-week chance of showers, just as you should!

Temperatures later in the week will also be warming. Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 40s with Thursday and Friday warming into the 50s. Cooler air returns for the final weekend of 2025.