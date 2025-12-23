Trooper, suspect dead after shooting at DMV in Wilmington, Delaware, officials say

A Delaware state trooper and the suspect are dead after a shooting at the DMV in Wilmington, Delaware, on Tuesday, officials say.

Delaware State Police confirmed that one trooper died, and Gov. Matt Meyer said on social media that the suspect is dead.

Police said on social media that they are assessing additional injuries.

Delaware State Police are asking people to avoid the area, where an active investigation is underway.

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents are assisting Delaware State Police with the investigation, according to a post by ATF on social media.

Delaware Sen. Lisa Blunt Rochester said in a statement that it was a tragic day for Delaware.

"The shooting at the Division of Motor Vehicles on Hessler Boulevard that took the life of a Delaware State Trooper and caused pain for so many others is devastating," Rochester said in part. "The holiday season should be about joy and celebration, not senseless acts of violence. I am thankful for the swift and courageous action by law enforcement who worked immediately to counter the threat."

