Will it work? Baltimore's squeegee ban is now in effect.

'No squeegee zones' go into effect in high-traffic areas of Baltimore

'No squeegee zones' go into effect in high-traffic areas of Baltimore

'No squeegee zones' go into effect in high-traffic areas of Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore's squeegee ban went into effect Tuesday at six "hot spots" for the activity around the city.

Warning signs went up, and there were visible patrols at some major intersections.

Signs are up and police are at corners as the squeegee ban is in effect; Dr. Bundley says there have been no citations issued so far. More: https://t.co/14kAQ8neQ4 @wjz pic.twitter.com/VIbSU4FEzl — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) January 10, 2023

Those intersections include President Street at I-83 and Conway Street near the Inner Harbor where police say motorist Timothy Reynolds was shot and killed by a then 14-year-old squeegee worker after he left his car and confronted a group of squeegee workers with a bat in July.

Here is the squeegee plan. https://t.co/32ZxLRfrgy Part of it involves stopping squeegeeing at certain intersections including President Street, MLK, Mt. Royal, Sinclair Lane, Wabash and Northern @wjz pic.twitter.com/l1xyMpRkMa — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) November 10, 2022

Other '"no-squeegee zones" include Sinclair Lane and Moravia Road in Northeast Baltimore, Wabash and Northern Parkway, and part of Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard.

Also, Mount Royal at North Avenue has been deemed a "no-squeegee zone." That is where federal judge James Bredar called the police after he said squeegee workers harassed him and spit on his car last year.

The new plan has been months in the making.

The city contends the practice, which has been going on for years, is legal and protected free speech. But also, he believes the ban in the six areas is constitutional because it is "narrow" and "targeted."

Baltimore officials aim to connect those who squeegee with intensive services to get them off the streets.

Dr. Andrey Bundley, who directs the Mayor's Office of African American Male Engagement and is instrumental in the outreach efforts, told WJZ's Mike Hellgren that for over 50 years, Baltimore has allowed its youngsters to languish in poverty.

"You don't see any of our young people here, and they're not here because they're afraid or whatnot," Bundley said. "We've communicated with them well. And the communication exists of what the opportunities are."

Bundley acknowledged that "there are going to be some individuals who will probably come back out and try the system."

The Squeegee Collaborative developed the strategy. The collaborative brought together more than 100 people including representatives of the mayor's office, squeegee workers and business leaders.

The strategy calls for squeegee youth to develop a code of conduct and "self-regulate" enforcement of it.

You can read details of the plan here: https://aamebaltimore.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/Squeegee_Collaborative_Working_Action_Plan-11-10-22.pdf

Those caught performing squeegee work in the prohibited areas will get two warnings before police issue a citation to adults that could come with a court date and a fine.

For children, they will be brought to a parent or guardian or back to class during school hours. They could also be referred to juvenile services.

"Together, we have had a collective will, the collaborative will to make sure that we look out for our young people but at the same time, look out for our citizens," Bundley said.

He told Hellgren that no citations had been issued as of midday Tuesday.

However, there were reports of some squeegee activity despite the ban.

Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates has been supportive of the plan and several philanthropic leaders are also standing behind the new strategy.

"They're out here because they want to eat. They want to live," Bundley said. "But in the process of being out here, conflict happens between them and the motorists and the motorists and them. Sometimes those conflicts escalate to very unfortunate circumstances."

Bundley said consistency was required to ensure that opportunities were well communicated.