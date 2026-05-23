Marine veteran, 65, achieves lifelong pursuit, earning a degree at Towson University

A Marine Corps veteran who recently graduated from Towson University is an example that it is never too late to pursue your passion.

Ricardo Batiz, a Puerto Rican Marine Corps veteran, flaunted a different kind of uniform on Friday— a cap and gown.

"I finally achieved what I started in 1979," said Batiz after completing his tenure at Towson University.

At 65 years old, Batiz earned a creative writing degree, a passion of his that was put on hold for decades.

"It is kind of surreal in a way, because you just have tried this in so many different states in so many different decades and haven't been able to achieve it," he said.

Batiz had always loved writing, even from a young age.

"Since I was 13 years old, I participated in many contests," Batiz said. "The first time that I tried college, it didn't work that well, so I joined the Marines."

"It was an uphill battle..."

He explained that he tried many times to complete his college degree, but it was a challenge at the time.

"It was an uphill battle, and it was a dark moment for me, so it just didn't happen," Batiz recounted.

For 8 years, he served in the Marines, later becoming a Spanish-English translator at the National Institute of Health.

"I almost lost my life trying to satisfy, you know, a childhood wish of, you know, becoming a military man, but you know, thank God almighty I'm here," Batiz said.

Batiz explained that his journey to graduation was not easy, and he couldn't have done it without his professors, loved ones, and the Military and Veterans Center at Towson University.

"It did not sink in until I was at home by myself. Oh my god, I finally achieved it," he said triumphantly. "This is the best place to be."

As for what's next, Batiz told WJZ that he plans to spend the summer working on a collection of short stories and a new novel before he begins his master's program at Towson in the fall.