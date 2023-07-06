Watch CBS News
Where's Marty? Checking out one of the best views in Baltimore

By Marty Bass

/ CBS Baltimore

Hi Everyone!

The view from the top is always the best view.

And to find that view just head over to the website for the "Top of the World,"  the 27th floor of the World Trade Center downtown. 

It, by the way, is the world's tallest regular pentagonal building, with five sides of equal length. 

And the view from the five sides is fantastic!

Of course, you need to have one of these because something in the 360-degree look around is going to get your attention and a closer look may be needed.

Besides just the view there are informational stations all around to tell you what you are looking at and give you a history of that specific view.

And in the center of the floor wrapping, three-fourths of the way around, is a curated art gallery with shows changing through the year.

It is more than just a fast look-see. 

The "Top of the World"  would be the perfect place to start a tour of the Inner Harbor, and Baltimore City when you have out of town guests in for a visit.

Seeing is believing!

Marty B!

First published on July 6, 2023 / 1:30 PM

