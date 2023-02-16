Where's Marty? Learning about the "Carpet Roller" landmark in Westminster

Hi Everyone!

Today we went out to Westminster to visit Roland A. Remnant, a local landmark in Carroll County.

Traynor's, for 50 years, has been selling Flooring and Carpet in Westminster.

Five generations of Traynor's have been a part of the Carroll County business scene.

And this morning, four generations of Traynor's joined us on WJZ at 9.

Current boss Ed Traynor, the fellow on the right, (as a kid), remembered seeing the RCA statue of "the listening dog, Nipper" when his family drove through Baltimore. (According to Atlas Obscura it sat atop D&H Distributing Company on Russell Street).

About 30-ish years ago, he told us he thought a statue akin to his business would attract attention. He has "Roland" built and the rest is visual history along Route 140.

And over the years the family has had fun with Roland A. Remnant, (named by a teen during a naming contest).

He has been part of scavenger hunts, (lost his head during one by an overzealous participant), and he is decorated for holidays and events.

Out in the elements for decades takes its toll, and here you see third and fourth generation Traynor's Sam, and Jason keeping him "fit!"

Today was fun, and thanks Traynor family for hosting us!

Roland you ARE the MAN!

As always if you have a "local landmark" in your community let us now. Drop me a note at mbass@wjz.com!

Marty B!