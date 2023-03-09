Where's Marty? Learning the story behind the Blue Angels mural at Dvork Electrical

Learning the story behind the Blue Angels mural at Dvork Electrical

Hi Everyone!

The "local landmark" segments we have done on WJZat9 have been some of our favorites.

A local landmark is described, by me, as something so ingrained in a community's vision that if it were to be taken down, or disappear, it would leave a void in said community's vibe.

And on North Point Blvd in Dundalk, about three years ago, a wall mural showed up that has become a local landmark.

Dvorak LLC are electronic contractors.

Dvorak, family-owned, is a big deal.

They employee close to 100 folks and have a great business rep.

Their current facility, for the past, almost decade, is right where North Point Blvd meets the Beltway, so it is a high traffic spot.

Three years ago, the daughter of owner Tom Dvorak, Kelsea, who is a commercial artist in Richmond, told her fad they really should do something with this enormous wall facing a main road. She proposed her idea, and her dad, along with V.P. Brandon Weaver, (a first cousin), said do it.

And over a couple of months, in the hot summer sun, using umbrella's and misters to stay safe, she did!

AND 200 gallon, or so, of paint later, a tribute to the good times she had with her Dad attending Blue Angel air shows from their boat anchored in the Severn River during Navel Academy commissioning week appeared.(Dad Tom got is love for those air shows from his Dad and passed along the passion!)

The company hires a lot of vets, and as a tribute to a loyal employee Bill Clark, no longer with us, Kelsea put him in the cockpit giving all passing by a thumbs up. A very nice tribute.

And true to any "local landmark" people are now stopping by and taking selfies, and calling the businees wanting more inforomation as to the backstory of the art. For more info on the company itself, here is their website. http://www.dvorakllc.com/

And for more of Kelsea's art, here is her IG!

CHEERS, and cheers Tom Dvorak (r), and Brendon Weaver (L) !! You have done quite right for your community!

Marty B!