Where's Marty? Exploring a fisherman's heaven right here in Baltimore

Hi Everyone!

Our "Local Landmark" segments have become pretty popular to be honest. ("Local Landmark" as described as something so much a part of a community that it would be missed if ever removed.) And today was a "LL" I have been wanting to do for a while. Today we were hosted by Tony Tochterman, and his wife Dee at Tochtermans Tackle on Eastern Ave.

The short of it is this; started 107 years ago by Tony Tochtermans grandfather, (and now run by three generations of the family), Tochterman's Tackle is known around the world as THE place to go for any sort of fishing equipment someone may need. AROUND THE WORLD. Today when we were there a fellow from Latvia stopped in, and was face timing with a friend, in Latvia, about some fishing supplies he wanted to take back home for them.

The entrance to the store is an arch of fishing rods, and inside the visuals are just amazing. Four row homes wide, and two floors of all things fishing. All sold with a personal, family touch.. No box store rush here. K2 said there is no way that 1, or 20 pictures, can do it justice.

Since 1938 the neon sign out front has shone the way. SINCE 1938!!! And these day's real neon is hard to come by or even get prepared. We live in an LED world. Tony told us he has been urged to update to LED but, "No Way," is the response. That sign is part of the family, neighborhood, and fishing community for 85 years.

You many not be a customer, but there is a good chance you have driven East, or West, on Eastern Ave and see that sgn. You expect to see that sign. And that my friends is 100% a local landmark. And it was a nice morning just to stop and enjoy the feel of a neighborhood on a comfortable morning, and take the time to look at some Charm City history.

You can visit the Tochtermans Tackle website here. And if you like to cast a line, and have not been through the door, make it a road trip. Shop, hit up Fells, and give yourself a fun day. Trust me Tony, Dee, and the staff will bend over backwards to help out the novice or pro alike. Great hosts! Pure Baltimore!

MB