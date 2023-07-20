Where's Marty? Checking out "Titanic" artifacts in Baltimore

Where's Marty? Learning more about Titanic artifacts at the Maryland Center for History and Culture

Hi Everyone!

On April 15th, 1912, after colliding with an iceberg, the Titanic sank. It was worldwide news.

In 1955 a Baltimorean named Walter Lord wrote a book called, "A Night to Remember."

It was a minute-by-minute account of the doomed liners' last hours.

It generated, again, worldwide interest in the tragedy. It seems like for every big event there is a tie to Charm City.

Walter Lord graduated from Gilman High School and became an advertising executive in Manhattan. He is buried in Greenmount Cemetery here in his hometown.

And with the recent events involving ocean tourism to the site of the Titanic spurring more pubic interest, again, I wondered if the Maryland Center for History and Culture had anything on Lord, and it turns out they do.

Joining us today was Francis O'Neill, the research librarian for MCHC.

For over four decades, he has been the man behind their incredible library.

Today, for you, he gathered Lord's book collection, (yes he wrote about other historical events), and some of his papers.

ST/APPREC22 -- John Walter Lord Jr, author of "A Night to Remember," in 1986. File photo/By Joel Richardson The Washington Post. Joel Richardson/The The Washington Post via Getty Images

Also today, we heard Mr. Lord's voice as he did leave an oral history that in the future will become part of the Maryland Center for History and Culture's digital collection.

It alone is an amazing part of the main website to visit.

For more info on this great place, I say that after every visit, here is their main website https://www.mdhistory.org/.

Trust me there is something for everyone here at MCHC.

When Walter Lord was researching the shipwreck in the 1950s, he was able to interview a lot of survivors still with us then.

And it is those eyewitness accounts that make the book fascinating.

I am sure if you have interest you can get a copy delivered rather quickly.

The Titanic. One subject where two words simply say it all. Rest their souls.......

Marty B!