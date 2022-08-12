Watch CBS News
Where's Marty? Checking in with The Charmery as the ice cream shop celebrates 9 years in business

By Marty Bass

/ CBS Baltimore

Hi Everyone!

T.G.I.F.!

It is no tougher than this: happiness through ice cream.

On Friday morning we visited the store with that slogan posted on their website: The Charmery. Nine years ago this weekend, The Charmery opened with the hope of every new small local business: to survive. They have more than survived, much more! 

The dream of Dave and Laura Alima has more than 80 full- and part-time employees. They have locations at Union Collective, Hampden, Towson, Federal Hill, Columbia, and are soon opening a spot in the D.C. market. Nine years, and what a road traveled.

They also give back in a big way through flavor collaborations with chefs, artists, musicians and businesses, with a percentage of the sales go to a charity. The list of these online is quite long.

The Charmery has introduced six new flavors, all based around the number nine, created in honor of their "Charmaversary."

Part of The Charmery has been the fun they like to have at their stores, and with their thousands of fans.

I would say we have really good local ice cream in the Baltimore metro area, but clearly the Alimas set the bar quite high nine years ago and continue to do so. Happy anniversary, you two, and to your employees, too. CHEERS, and cheers to many more years to come!

Marty B.

First published on August 12, 2022 / 11:52 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

