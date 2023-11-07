Where's Marty? Learning how to make the holidays extra special with Table Toppers

Hi Everone!

When attending any event, small or large, you often hear comments about how nice things look.

In most instances, those things would be how the tables look - the tablecloth, the liner, the napkins and napkin rings - the whole setting's appearance.

And that is where one local company with a national and international reputation comes into play.

Meet "Table Toppers."

Behind a plain entrance in a Bare Hills business park lay an explosion of colors! Mind-blowingly so!

Table Toppers keeps in their 8,000 square foot warehourse, and a smaller space adjacent to the main business, 10,000 table cloths and liners. And an equal amount of napkins. TEN THOUSAND! Now let's look at the calander and start to imagine how many orders they have for parties between Thanksgiving and New Years Eve. Now add in charity functions, wedding seasons, (and other religious events), and the number of tables, (and attendees), these folks have impact on is huge!

Patti Boyle and Terry WIllner welcomed WJZ at 9 with open arms.

They are two very nice folks who immediately realized they had a tablecloth that resembled my shirt. I said, "For real?" Well...you be the judge.

So if anyone ever says it looks like you're wearing a tablecloth, take it as a compliment, I guess.

Watch the videos, especially the last segment.

The ladies give some advice on how to spice up a small dinner party or holiday table. Of course at first, laughingly, they say "call us." But then Patti and Terry give you some good tips, that with a mouse click on the right delivery service, can be in your hands tomorrow.

But in the end, on a Monday, (after the party is done), what does Table Toppers become? A giant laundry. The best compliment to a good time.

Washed on the spot, and hand ironed, the process begins again when the next event, party, or celebration does. Quite an interesting "Where's Marty?" today.

You can reach Table Toppers via e mail, tabletopperes@verizon.net, or follow them on Face Book. Great hosts, and we thank them.

Marty B!