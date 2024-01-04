Where's Marty? Learning about post-holiday recycling in Baltimore County

Hi Everyone!

Today was just EPIC.

Christmas and recycling, how can you miss?

So me and Matt Wilson, our WJZ at 9 associate producer, (and direct right hand of our "Where's Marty?" segment), came up with an idea.

All the Christmas boxes, and all of Christmas everything 2023, that could be recycled have been picked up over the past two weeks.

What would that look like?

So we got in touch with Baltimore County Recycling and asked if we could come out and take a look.

And what we saw in an area adjacent to the BaltCo landfill off of Warren Road was mind-blowing.

But first look at the "selfie" of K2, myself, and our guests that I usually put in my blogs. For you longtime followers of this writing you know that K2 usually looks a bit stoic.

Today was so EPIC it was all he could do to contain his smile. (He may have hurt himself trying to do so.)

Behind us, and all around us, were bundles of cardboard -- boxes of presents, groceries, liquor, and everything that might have been purchased over the holiday season 2023 arrived in.

Tons and tons measured in the millions of pounds are collected yearly with the holiday season being one of the "prime times."

And all the "stuff" recycled is sold to companies, domestic and foreign, that repurpose it.

All the recycled items are sold to these companies with the money coming back to the County. Lots of money.

Recycling not only helps the Earth but numerous important Baltimore County agencies, and projects.

So much for the myth that it all ends up in the same place and burned up.

We want to thank the folks at the Ceenter for hosting us today.

And as the running joke all hour stated, "We had fun talkng trash!!"

Here is the BaltoCo Residential Recycling Collection web site for more info. https://www.baltimorecountymd.gov/departments/public-works/solid-waste/recycling/collection .

Marty B!