Blog: Where's Marty Prom Fashion

Hi Everyone!

It is great to be back with you after being off, and recovering from Rotator Cuff surgery.

Thursday will be seven weeks since my operation. It is a 12 week recovery in total.

The downtime is, usually, 6 weeks. As my surgeon said, I have the easy job. In 90 minutes, I am done. Then it is up to you.

Remember, the Tortoise wins this race. Slow and steady." Now I understand why this is, for a pro athlete, a season ending injury.

I do Physical Therapy twice daily and 2-3 times a week organized PT at Medstar, shoutout to them.

Also a shout out to my Doc Dr. Tim Codd at Towson Orthohpedic, and the folks at UMD St. Josephs Hospital.

A big team effort. (By the way it was Dr. Codd who cleared me to come back to work when I did.)

Also, a big shoutout to the management at WJZ who supported my recovery no matter how long it could have taken. A special thanks to Kathy and MItch!

Now let's get down to business.

The big fashion rage for guys are "skinny leg" pants that "hit" above the ankle.

A pretty happening look. (I even have some "skinny leg" jeans.) But for a Tuxedo the pant is traditional with a stripe down the leg. So what is a place like the Tuxedo House, in biz since 1910, supposed to do?

The guy with me in these live shots is Scott Furman, Owner of the Tuxedo House.

Fortunately, Scott is a VERY HIP guy, and came up with the fix. He is telling his clients to go buy the slacks of their choice and bring them in.

He, then, will use shoes, and the "above the belt" high-end fashion to complete the look. And it is working BIG TIME.(Scott did point out that unlike the guys, the young ladies are still formally styling out. Being fashionable but still traditional in their choice of outfits.

It was a heck of an hour. And in each of the segments, Scott and I had on some of the different coats guys are choosing.

The videos are worth a watch. Parents of prom aged kids, young men and women, check these videos out. Proms will never be the same again!

Here is the website of the Tuxedo House in Timonium. Scan the site. Click on "formal wear" and scroll down. You will get an eye-full.

https://tuxedohouse.com/