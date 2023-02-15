Where's Marty? At Camden Yards getting ready for a new Orioles season

Where's Marty? At Camden Yards getting ready for a new Orioles season

Where's Marty? At Camden Yards getting ready for a new Orioles season

Hi Everyone!

Today, the Baltimore Orioles Pitches, and Catchers, reported for work in Sarasota, Florida.

Spring training is ON!

Today, we traveled to 333 W Camden St, Oriole Park, to report on how the ballfield upgrades are coming along.

And our host, and guest, was Nicole Sherry.

You know her as the head groundskeeper, though her title just got bumped up to Senior head of Field Operations.

Nicole is a super pleasant person. She is one of the most respected grounds keepers in Major League Baseball.

She and her staff maintain, arguable, the finest diamond and outfield in professional baseball.

And over the Winter that field got a total makeover.

Look behind us, that is a baseball field sleeping after the big makeover which involved removing the grass and

replacing the sand and soil base it sits on.

That grass, Kentucky Bluegrass, has roots than stretch down about five inches as we saw, and as you can see in the video's provided, Nicole actually, using a knife, cut it as you would a casserole so we could peak beneath the surface.

That was wild!

And the good news is the grass is very happily doing what it does best, growing.

To to get that view we were on our knees, and before we finished, (and with that very close look), NIcole pointed out the bright green sprouts starting to show in the field.

It is starting to wake up, and soon will be the beautiful "lawn" all of baseball has come to know and love.

Look close you can see some.

There was more to discuss and we did so def check out the interviews.

At one point off air I looked at Nicole and pointed, and simply said, "I get it the players are the game, but THAT is "SHOWTIME!" Her smile said it all.

And we want to thank the Orioles, and this total PRO for giving us some time this morning.

Marty B!