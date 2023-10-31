Where's Marty? Getting a good scare this Halloween at the Nevermore Haunt in Baltimore

Hi Everyone!

As far as WJZ at 9, Halloween 2023 is in the books.

This morning K2, and I, went to the Old Town neighborhood of downtown to visit the Nevermore Haunt.

Here is their website for pricing and parking, https://thenevermorehaunt.com/ The hours are tonight from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., and again Saturday night from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

This is a high-tech project in business since 2016, missing only 2020 due to COVID.

The theme is the neighborhood Nevermore Haunt is in, (Old Town is between Gay and Monument Streets), set in the 1800s. Back then, there were no clowns with chainsaws. The cast is costumed properly, and remember, I mentioned high-tech.

The scare factor involves some legit high-tech. Lighting, fog, and sound are just a start.

For instance, creepy dolls that follow your every movement with a stare will get your attention. (I could give other examples, but the folks behind this good attraction really don't want to give away their trade secret's and I respect that.)

The cast all have other occupations and do this for the kick, and thrill of the performance.

Speaking of cast, the "cast" of WJZ at 9 were in fulll costume this morning.

Last year, I dressed as "The Dude" from "The Big Lebowski." Being one of my favorite movies, I had that nailed down with ease.

This year, though, I got some help from my friend Juliet Ames. Juliet started the "Salt Box Project."

How much more Baltimore costume can you get than a Salt Box. My original idea was to get an old Salt Box and attach suspenders to wear it.

Juliet assured me it would be WAY to heavy, and the splinter factor would be huge. She suggested she make one using the new lightweight front panals that are now being used.

On the front she put a drawing she made for me as a birthday greeting on my Facebook page.

It is Marty B, as the original Salt BAE, and the second subject of her Salt Box design Nusret Gokce. He owns super high end steakhouses world wide called Nusr-Et and has 53.6 million followers on Instagram.

(This shot taken from his IG shows his trademark tableside salting the meat wth a flourish! PERFECT! And perfect for a SALT Box)

Thank you "Jules" and thank you Nevermore Haunt! This was a good time.

Marty BAE, ..I mean B