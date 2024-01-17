Where's Marty? Exploring Loyola University's athletic "bubble"

Hi Everyone!

Today, we presented another "Local Landmark."

If you have ever driven the JFX, North or South, you have seen the big white dome next to the Candleabra TV tower.

The dome, for half of the year, is the indoor practice facility for Loyola Lacrosse, and Soccer. THAT is the "Air Dome at the Ridgley Athletic Complex of Loyola University."

An inflated dome that is large enough for a collegiate Soccer field and fits inside of a collegiate lacrosse field. (LAX fields are slightly smaller.) It is 125+ yards long and 75+ yards wide. And here is the sight when you walk in.

LOOK AT THAT. From the JFX you really cannot see the base.

You see the dome from about half was up.

But at the base it is huge. Air handlers keep it inflated around a rigid support structure that takes 10-14 days to put up and take down.

Here are two shots of the system, wide and tight.

Put up, and take down? Yes, it would simply get too hot inside the Air Dome in the Summer.

So, December through April, it is that landmark seen from the Expressway.

In the warm months, the field is intact outdoors, and used for the same practices, and community sports events. And what a nice, soft, turf it is!

The entire Loyola sports complex is beautiful, and state-of-the-art.

Remember, next to the dome is the outdoor stadium. It is pristine!

But this morning, the show stopper was the dome.

We want to thank the Loyola sports department for hosting us this A.M.! And we want to thank men's LAX coach Charley Toomey, and ladies LAX coach Jen Adams for joining us to discuss how big of an assist this Air Dome is to both of their programs.

Recruits see it and go, "WOW!" And that indoor practice ability makes for winning! And now you know what is inside of that "local landmark!"

Marty B!