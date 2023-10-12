Where's Marty? At the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame and Museum

Beginning this Sunday and continuing through Tuesday, the International Olympic Committee is meeting Mumbai, India.

At this meeting, a vote will be taken to include up to five new sports in the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

And one of those sports is Lacrosse, LAX for short. And Sparks Maryland is the home of USA Lacrosse. Yep, Baltimore County is the center of the United States Lacrosse world, and soon, potentially, the United States Lacrosse Olympic program.

This morning we went to USA LAX to speak with the CEO Marc Riccio about this exciting possibility.

And he thinks it could be a go!

He pointed out that many years ago LAX did get the Olympic nod but was later dropped from the games. But in 2023 the world is now playing a fast-paced form of Lacrosse called "Sixes." A smaller field, and a faster game with six men per squad.

Time will tell, and we will stay on the story for you. Remember by midweek, next week, we will know.

We also went to Sparks to visit the LAX Hall of Fame and Museum. It is really nice.

This is a beautiful sports museum with a very special Hall of Fame display.

A lot of historical items. A lot.

But being the football fan I am I just had to check out the JIm Brown memorabilia. YES, that Jim Brown, The Pro Football Hall of Fame running back of the Cleveland Browns, a man considered to be the greatest running back in football history, and a man who himself said he preferred to play Lacrosse.

Playing for Syracuse, he helped define the modern game. WILD!

For more info on the Museum and HoF, here is the web address, https://www.usalacrosse.com/national-lacrosse-hall-fame-and-museum.

We have all either played LAX, had children play LAX, or know of someone who did. And I can tell you this place is worth a trip up I-83 to Shawan Road, East to York Road, the left up about two miles to Loveton Circle in Sparks. Great hosts this morning on WJZ at 9!

Marty B!