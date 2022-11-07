Where's Marty? Gearing up for Ravens game at Baltimore Sports & Novelty

Hi Everyone!

Let's take it back to the very beginning of the Baltimore Ravens.

It was 1996, and before the first game of the season, always the promoter, good businessman, and fine guy David Modell was on a roll.

He was painting this town purple.

And to "sell the idea" of making Fridays before game weekend a big deal he started "Purple Friday's!" (I think I am on solid ground in writing that we/he may have been the first with this "Friday dress up thing" in the league. Or certainly one of the first.)

On Wednesday of that week, to really drive the point home to what was going to become "Ravens Nation," David had delivered to every male and female anchor on TV in this city, either a nice purple tie, or purple scarf with instructions to wear them on Friday.

And just like that, "Purple Friday's" took off like a ball off of Justin Tucker's right foot.

Earlier in the year, our first Purple Friday "Where's Marty?" was at "Poor Boys" in Dundalk.

Those folks were one of the first locations in the area to have Ravens merch.

And at that time we knew we would later on visit, in Owings Mills, Baltimore Sport and Novelty.

BSN was also one of the very first stores to jump on local sports merch. And did so with a bit more variety that just tees, jerseys, hoodies and such.

They hit big with a lot of business "casual Friday" looking attire. (The point here is there is a lot of room in the "purple merch" business for all.

Matter of fact, Jeffrey Katzen of BSN, and Mike Tyson of Poor Boys know each other and work together well.)

We wanted to do a "holidays are coming" shopping segment. And somewhat did.

But after talking off air with Jeffrey about how much in advance you have to order merch, how you have to establish contacts with the very few licensed companies who do this, and the luck it sometimes takes, K2 and I went in that direction.

It is fascinating that he has already ordered for NEXT SEASON.

Yep the orders need to be in one year in advance.

Who the heck knows what the consumer taste will be?

Who are going to be the players whose jerseys are in demand. It's crazy.

And it is not as simple as, "order Lamar stuff!" Katzen pointed out that people do not want to make a $140 investment on a "game jersey" not knowing if the player, any player, will still be here.

Are "quarter zips" as I was wearing today still going to be hot? It was an eye opening conversation.

One thing both Mike Tyson and Jeffrey Katzen both agreed on is that about 60 percent of the purchases are made by ladies.

Purchases for themselves and or their husbands. And along those lines Baltimore Sport and Novelty has a specific ladies section.

The high heels were rocking! Also along those lines next year, Katzen has already ordered "stuff" for what are now becoming "she sheds", the ladies version of the "man cave." Pictures of which are awesome!

I think on this "Purple Friday, errr, ahhh, Monday we can all agree our former team President David Modell was quite the visionary.

Here is the web site for BSN. And they asked that you read the line that say's "more items in store than online."

You folks were great hosts and we are more than happy to point that out. https://www.baltimoresportsstore.com/