Where's Marty? With a sharp guy

Hi Everyone!

We debuted "WJZat9" in early March. And early on many of you, now joining us, may not have seen the "early stuff." For instance in our first week, we introduced you to yesterday's guest Julie Ames. Julie, or if you prefer Juliet, created the Salt Box art project as I call it. Decorating up those old yellow Winter helpers.

Today's guest joined us in very early April. We revisited Frank Monaldi Sr., a knife sharpener.

Franks's story is a good one. He is a first-generation Italian American born and raised in Little Italy. He is also a third-generation knife sharpener. But in fact, knives are only a part of his business. Anything with a blade needs to be sharpened. Like, for instance, a screwdriver. Or a lawn mower. Or a vent fan. But let's just talk knives for discussion purposes.

And for this discussion let's start with one word. COVID. When the restaurant trade stopped during Covid so did Frank's business. Chefs did not need their knives sharpened nor did restaurants need their table cutlery sharpened.

Frank had to close down his business on Bel Air Road and move everything to his rent-free basement. And by doing odd jobs, and word of mouth, he survived.

Frank also tells the WORST jokes. And I say that in a loving way. T-H-E W-O-R-S-T. Not only is his story interesting but he is a character that K2 and I always bring up when looking back on the last year.

He has no website, but takes calls. Need your kitchen cutlery, scissors, or anything sharpened call him! 1-410-908-NIFE (6433)

Tomorrow, we visit a pizza maker whose main goal in life is to make the best life for veterans possible, besides making the best pizza. See ya then.

Marty B!