Where's Marty? Getting pampered by Forecast Cosmetics

Hi everyone!

Today was the perfect "Where's Marty?" segment. And by that I mean something totally unplanned just dropped into our laps. It all started when I opened up social media Monday and saw a post from Tim Williams. It was a selfie next to a car with a decal advertising for "Forecast Cosmetics."

Tim told me he was running an errand with his mom and this car just happened to park next to him. So naturally he took a picture and posted about it. I logged on, saw the picture, took a screenshot and reached out to assignment manager and producer Pete Amorgeanos. I said we had to find the car's owner. Well, Pete did just that -- it helped that the phone number was on the door.

And that's how I met Janet Aneni, owner of Forecast Cosmetics. By trade, Janet is a middle school science teacher who studied biology at Morgan State University (Go Bears!). As part of her curriculum, she teaches a weather module to seventh and eighth graders during the spring. It goes without saying that Janet loves the weather.

Naturally, Janet turned her hobby of making homemade cosmetics into a small business. All of her products have a weather- or environment- themed named. Glacier Fall Skincare Kit, Tsunami Beard Collection, you get the idea.

Check out the website for Forecast Cosmetics and see for yourself.

Believe me when I say it was a pleasure meeting and shining a light on Janet's business. Sometimes something beautiful just falls into your lap, and this was the perfect example. Thank you Tim for being the easygoing guy you are and always happily meeting our viewers and pausing for a nice photo opportunity.

Tomorrow, in honor of the British Open playing this weekend, K2 and I are going to pick up golf balls. Yep, that is on the agenda! We will all see together!

Marty B!