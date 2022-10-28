Where's Marty? Exploring Edgar Allan Poe's gravesite

Hi Everyone!

TGIF!!! (1000%THE TRUTH!)

Today was the end of our "creepy and haunted week" and we went out with a bang.

We went out with another paranormal event that no one participating could explain.

The scene of today's segment was at the corner of Fayette and Green Streets downtown.

That is where you will find Westminster Hall, the Westminster Burying Grounds and the grave of Edgar Allan Poe, his wife and daughter.

Today we were joined again by three of Monday's guests - Vince Wilson, a paranormalist, plus the Eckharts Kat and Dan.

They are celebrity occultists. All three were at the 19th floor of the Lord Baltimore Hotel where the spirit of 10 year old Molly, the daughter of a couple who ended their lives after losing everything in the 1929 stock market crash, had some fun with us ON THE AIR. (They pulled Molly off the 19th floor ledge with them.) Search for, on Yahoo or WJZ's You Tube Channel for "'Where's Marty?' Lord Baltimore Hotel ghost", and watch.

When we all arrived at the cemetery there were three stones on Poe's grave left by visitors. There was also a yellow highlight pen laying there.

No one but the five of us, that included K2, was in the area with us.

One minute the pen was there, right behind me. I MEAN RIGHT BEHIND ME. A few minutes later when I turned around to look at the grave, the pen had moved to another side of the Poe monument.

There is no one who could have moved it. Not only that but immediately the Eckhart's moved into action and confirmed here was a STRONG presence of spirit there. STRONG. You just have to watch.

But here is the bottom line to this Blog; this week we have more than one interaction that cannot be explained, and we heard of three other places when legit sightings and other paranormal activity are well documented.

What started as a cute Halloween theme week got really interesting and got us all thinking. And judging from the calls the newsroom received many of you have had your own experiences, or have an interest to learn more.

Surf to Vince's web site, https://bmoreparanormal.com/ for more info. And here is the site to the Eckharts, https://www.theeckharts.com/. Kat and Dan also have a podcast. Hit up their Instagram for more info on that.

But WE ARE NOT done yet! Monday is Halloween, and WJZat9 is going to get in the spirit, as opposed to finding sprits.

Maybe it is time for a Halloween party. Maybe? Or Maybe! You know the answer to that! See ya then! Have a good weekend, find ya some fun and be safe.

Marty B!