Where's Marty? Checking out the Ravens Pop-Up Shop at M&T Bank Stadium

Hi Everyone!

It is good to be back with you.

Actually, I returned to work Thursday but we were in foul weather coverage and for darn good reason. Thursday's weather was one of those days we get in the Mid-Atlantic, in the winter, that just can best be described in one word, "YUCK."

It was a PERFECT example of a "First Alert Weather Day."

So what was I going to blog about?

"Hey Everyone, K2 and I stood out in the cold rain and had one heck of a time doing so……"

Actually, to be more precise it would have been, "Hey everyone K2 and I stood out in the cold rain doing our jobs…." The truth, but a very short blog.

Well, today it was back to having some fun!

I was at the Baltimore Ravens team store, at the stadium, on this "Purple Friday" for a "pop-up" holiday shopping event.

The graphic has all the info, but here is the backstory.

Just after Thanksgiving the Team Store, right at the Gate A entrance to M&T Bank Stadium, threw a "pop-up" and at times the line was out the door.

So why not do it again?

Look, you can buy team merch in many places.

However, there is a lot in the Raven stores you can only get from them. (Right now anyway).

So it is good shopping, and fun to come downtown.

I have always thought the pricing at the stadium team store(s) is very fair, and competitively priced even to what you can find online.

More than a few times, while attending games, I have done some shopping and been pleased with the experience.

And for you ladies, there is an entire section of really unique products.

I had no idea that Sportscaster Erin Andrews had her own line of team-inspired clothing for you and that the team store has them, as well as other clothing items suggested by your local fans to the Ravens.

Slick stuff to be honest!

At the end of our broadcast today the Ravens blew my mind, with a present from the team honoring my 45th anniversary at WJZ. (K2 was not even in on the event).

On air, Josh Lukins whipped out a jersey with my name and 45 on it.

I sincerely want to thank the folks at One Winning Drive for the gift, and as always thank YOU for the support over the years that has made this possible.

Trust me when I wear this, as I am while writing the blog, I will mentally "fist bump with each of you." Legit. No. you no me. It really is THAT simple.

The weekend is here everyone!

From me and K2 find ya some fun, have some laughs, and be safe!

We will see you next week for five full days of Christmas train gardens! HECK YEAH!!!

Marty B!