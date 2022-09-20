Watch CBS News
Where's Marty

Where's Marty? Checking out modern American art at the BMA

By Marty Bass

/ CBS Baltimore

Where's Marty? At the Baltimore Museum of Art, where there's a new exhibition
Where's Marty? At the Baltimore Museum of Art, where there's a new exhibition 01:30

Hi everyone!

It will come as no surprise to you long-time viewers, but may come as a surprise to some of you new friends how much like the Baltimore Museum of Art.  It is world-class. It has pieces, both modern and "Old School," that are historic. 

I could go on, but do some research at the "University of Google" about The Cone Collection just for starters. Or just go to the BMA website https://artbma.org/  for a ton of information. 

Where's Marty? Getting a sneak peek of modern American art at the BMA 02:58

It is laid back, not stuffy and for the most part FREE. (A major exhibition could require a fee…like if all the Picasso's on tour come by.) Also, it is open late on Thursday nights. There is something for everyone - I promise that.

download-62.png

Today we went to see and speak with the curators of American Modern Art 1900-1950. A smaller but specific collection that includes art, furniture, sculpture and more. We were told how one of the three top works of American art in-house, the Georgia O'Keeffe painting "Tulips," plays into the jewelry next to it, and the deco grate cover from the legendary Hutzlers Department store that used to be on Howard Street downtown.

Where's Marty? Exploring some of the greatest works of modern American art at the BMA 03:18

It was a chilled-out way for K2 and I to start the day. And never a bad way to spend a day either. Yep, I am a fan, and after a visit you will be too. And with the holidays not that far away, a visit to the museum store isn't a bad idea either.

 Marty B!  

Marty Bass

Baltimoreans rise and shine with the dynamic morning duo of Marty Bass and Linh Bui. Some viewers may even skip their morning cups of java as long as they get their fix of Marty in the morning. Known for his unique take on everyday events, Marty also preps area residents to handle the day's weather with his series of early morning and noon weather reports.

First published on September 20, 2022 / 2:39 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.