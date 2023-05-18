Where's Marty? Touring the BMA's new Hip Hop art exhibit

Hi Everyone!

Though this exhibition has been open a while, and news stories were done on it here on WJZ, I wanted to take "Where's Marty?" to the BMA's "The Culture; Hip Hop and Contemporary Art in the 21st Century."

It opened just after my Rotator Cuff surgery and I could not attend any press events.

Now weeks later I walked in and I am just blown away. Blown away by the massive instillation. Blown away by the amount of art, 120 pieces.

And blown away by how much the museum takes up.

As the BMA's website explains, Hip Hop " is a global phenomenon driving innovations in music, fashion, technology and visual and performing arts." IMPOSSIBLE to argue with. And this exhibit shows it all. And has the country wide attention. And that is a big deal, for the museum and artist's alike.

Look at this piece;

It is a vase at least 5 feet tall.

The subject truly bigger than life.

The New York Times Sunday Museum section featured this art on it's front page, yes the NYT did a story on this exhibit.

Now meet Nia June.

She is a Baltimore artist whose piece The Unveiling of God / a love letter to my forefathers is in the exhibit.

She told us of the pride she not only has being involved but also that her family has of her to get such recognition. Trust me seeing in person is believing not only in Nia's work but ALL the others presented.

This Sunday the presentaton is free to view, and it will also be free on Juneteenth weekend.

Again hit up the BMA's website for more details. This is more proof that when the Baltimore Museum of Art does something they do it right. And shout out to the Saint Lous Art Museum who co-orginized this event.

Marty B!