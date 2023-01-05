"Where's Marty?" Blog Illusion and Magic

Hi Everyone!

Today's guest on "WM?" was one of our first guests, and made another appearance right before Halloween. He is an internationally known magician, and illusionist. He is Spencer Horsman.

Spencer was born and raised in South Baltimore, now known as Fed Hill. Both of his parents were Ringling Bros. clowns, the real deal! Spencer learned the art of show biz from them but his talent ,doing close up magic with cards, was all him. And at a young age, 8 years old, he made his first appearance on WJZ with Don Scott, and myself. Soon David Letterman's people called and a career was born.

He has done "America's Got Talent", he has done 2 residencies in Las Vegas, he has toured with Criss Angel, and he has stayed in Baltimore. Why would a guy who could live in Vegas, LA or NYC stay on Charles Street in Fed Hill. Ask and he will tell you that it's simple. He is from here, has his business here, and likes it here.

The business is a slick show bar called Illusions. You can see the website on the poster but here is the link www.illusionsmagicbar.com . He does "open to the public" shows, but also hosts private celebrations and cooperate events. A great setting to be VERY honest. (I have myself been in the audience and can attest to the fun.) Now here comes the curveball.

During COVID he almost lost it ALL. How do you preform when your performance space and bar are shut down? How do you make a living when your audience cannot come in, and your act is based on close up interaction? And don't say "ZOOM," for Illusions it was not the same. Odd jobs, and at the 11th hours intervention by the "Jimmy's Famous Fund" saved the day. And these day's Spencer is giving back to those who helped as much as he can. Spencer Horseman is a good man who Karma smiled on. And who is spreading that light to others. And like every other guest this week it is the backstory that drew K2 and I to our decision on who to revisit. (And by the way there will be encore presentations of our "most interesting week." We have already decided on one in particular..more on that later.) Tomorrow we revisit a guy who digs up old outhouses, privies, and finds treasure. And there is a Ravens twist too on "Purple Friday." See ya then!

Marty B!