Where's Marty? At Faidley's seafood, the only remaining vendor at the old Lexington Market

Where's Marty? At Faidley's seafood, the only remaining vendor at the old Lexington Market

Where's Marty? At Faidley's seafood, the only remaining vendor at the old Lexington Market

Hi Everyone!

Last week, K2 and I brought you a recap of our most interesting people of 2022.

And, off air, at the end of last week, we agreed that besides bringing you, daily, interesting places and things, we need to specifically spotlight people.

And there are so many people whose background or stories make up the vibe of Baltimore, as is one such lady we visited today.

Nancy FAIDLEY Devine is the daughter of the founders of Faidley's Seafood, and now the matriarch of the family.

She and her husband Bill Devine really put Faidley's Seafood, in the Lexington Market, on the map.

A worldwide map to be quite honest.

Ask the guys from Jimmy's Famous, or the folks at Costa's, or any number of legendary Maryland crab houses about Faidley's and they all give their respect.

And Nancy Devine's crab cake recipe, and way of making them still "lead the way."

That is daughter Damye in the shot with Nancy and I.

For years Nancy would travel overseas with Governors and state executives sent there to promote, and successfully, all things Maryland.

And it was, some say, Nancy's crab cakes and personality that sealed the deal.

Nancy is Baltimore true and through.

Damye is her Mom and Dad true and through.

And together they have been featured on MANY cable cooking shows. (And big one is coming up be they just cannot discuss it yet.)

It was fun to just hang out with these two, and what is the key for YOU making a great crab cake?

Recipe for sure, and good mayo,

But Nancy said it is this simple, do NOT turn the mixture into mush.

Blend the crab, with the other stuff, by hand. Don't beat it with a spoon, especially if you have paid for Lump.

You are supposed to see the lump.

Tim Williams asked us if, when out of state, you see a sign that says, "Maryland style crab cakes" if we ever tried them.

The answer is NEVER.

We all have once, but do that once and you never will again, especially if you've had a crab cake that was formed by the hands of any lady named Devine!

Check out the web site to make your mouth water! https://www.faidleyscrabcakes.com/

Marty B!