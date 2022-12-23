"Where's Marty?" BLOG B&O Museum Train Garden

Hi Everyone!

T.G.I.F., it IS the truth!

Today we finished up our week of "Train Gardens" at the most obvious place to go see a "Train Garden", a train museum, the B&O Railroad Museum. The legit birthplace of railroading in America. And as you enter the Roundhouse one of the most elegant Christmas trees you have ever seen greets you. And the rest of the railroading history in this building, is decorated too. All of the steam Locomotives, the Cabooses, and the railcars have lights, balls, and all the visual fixings on them!

The holiday festivities at the B&O began just after Thanksgiving with the "Polar Express" train rides. It is a mile and a half, slow moving, actual train ride with performers, and musicians. 20,000 folks attended. That attraction may have ended but in the Roundhouse there is a Santa's Village intermingled with the historic equipment, and nice Train Garden.

But in the next building over, nestled among steam engines and a mammoth Diesel locomotive, is an old school "K scale" "Train Garden" that looks like it is right out of the 1950's. (K Scale is a very small scale, of, model train track.) The "Garden" is pretty large and at eye level for the kids. It is a winner!

The B&O Museum is closed this weekend but open next week, and would be a fine place to spend some quality Christmas time family time,. Here is the website for more information. https://www.borail.org/

Next week we will visit the five most interesting places that K2 and I have taken you to this year. Yep we sat down and looked at a log of all of our stops and picked the 5 places that got our attention. Monday we head to Prince Georges County. The subject,...TV! See ya then.

Marty B!