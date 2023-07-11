Where's Marty? Diving into MARMIA's archive in Baltimore

Hi Everyone!

K2 and I have been on a "WOW streak!" "WOW" as in what we sometimes say when pulling up to a "WM?" location. Last week it was the Goddard Spaceflight Center, today the Baltimore City Archives, which houses the MARMIA collection of the film history of the region.

This group shot of our hosts this morning was taken in a hallway that must be 60 yards long, with over 60 isles branching off to each side equally as long - all full of records, (of ALL TYPES) of Baltimore city. We were told the building is 40,000 square feet.

The vastness is almost impossible show, truly a "seeing is believing space." But here it is. All of "IT!" From the oldest record;

To Civil War era stats and facts;

To current documents that need to be saved. Papers from Mayors, and regular folk alike. Visiting their website will keep you occupied for a while.

And housed in the collection are thousands of tapes of Baltimore TV, (Yes the WJZ collection is there), to a film record of the whole Mid-Atlantic. That is the MARMIA I wrote of in the first paragraph,

To best understand the scope of MARMIA go to their website, and click on the video called "Introduction to MARMIA..." I have screen capped that link for easy identification:

MARMIA also want to help you digitize your old film, for free. And on their page is info. The may find some history you may have captured.

Just a "WOW" kinda day. And we thank the Archives, and MARMIA for hosting us!

Marty B!