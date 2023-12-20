Where's Marty? Checking out the Holiday Train Garden at the B&O Ellicott City Station Museum

Hi Everyone!

This morning, K2 and I went out to Howard County, Ellicott City, to see, not one, but six train gardens in one location.

Welcome to the oldest train station in America, (LEGIT!), the B&O Ellicott City Train Museum. https://www.howardcountymd.gov/ecborail

Right off the bat, I'd like to thank my co-host for the first half hour.

You'll just need to watch the videos to see him, but let's just say when a County Executive walks in and say's, "I grew up watching you and Don," the segment is guaranteed to go off the rails. Pun intended!

Scattered about this building, which pre-dates the Civil War, and is full of railroading and American history are train gardens.

Each is cared for by a model train enthusiast. And the detail is amazing.

So much so that off camera my guest, and I we just like children looking close up at them.

To be honest, I am not sure why I have never brought "WM!" out to this attraction.

I go to Ellicott City, but mostly to dine and shop.

And I will say, to have never made it to the bottom of Maryland Avenue by the river, is my mistake! And I can assure you we WILL be coming back in January for a "Where's Marty?" to highlight many of the "things" we saw around the trains today.

Personally, it is a slam dunk that I will be paying a weekend visit to the B&O Ellicott City Train Museum.

Hours are Wed-Thur 10-3, Fri-Sat-Sun 10-5, though this Sunday closing time will be 3 p.m. Come on by and make it part of a fine time you can spend in Howard County.

Marty B!