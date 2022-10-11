Where's Marty? At the National Cryptological Museum ahead of its grand reopening

Where's Marty? At the National Cryptological Museum ahead of its grand re-opening

Hi Everyone!

Another museum today, and another "museum week ENCORE!"

But it's not just another museum.

When I dreamed up "museum week," the VERY FIRST spot I wanted to visit was the "National Cryptologic Museum" right off of the BW Parkway and right next to NSA headquarters.

But a major repurpose of the facility post-COVID was underway, and the reopening was just last weekend.

Let's understand the significance here.

This is the National Security Administrations open to the public museum. THE REAL DEAL. Wrap your brain around this concept and imagine the ORIGINAL, and breath-taking displays and equipment they have.

On the website, https://www.nsa.gov/museum/, under "Introduction to the Museum" click the "learn more button."

It takes you inside with additional links to their YouTube pages.

And a SUPER presence the "NCM" has on that platform. Just SUPER!

The above pictures are the links you will see to click on to see the videos. Also the historical information on the site is simply VAST.

As we were told today it is a "nerd heaven."

Much of our nations safety is based on S.T.E.M., and their education and outreach programs are extraordinary.

I mean look at this;

Obviously the "learn more" buttons are active on the actual site.

One final thought, just like other services many has give their all. Many. Hero's one and all but as the NSA intones, they "served in silence." But they ARE remembered here.

And thanks to all who currently serve under the broad umbrella of the NSA. Respect.

I cannot wait to go back and really poke around on my own time. And I will soon.

Marty B!