Where's Marty? At the Maryland State Fairgrounds for the Festival of Trees

Hi Everyone!

It is time for the 2022 Kennedy Krieger Festival of Trees, and this is a big deal because it is again an in-person event.

And again it is in the Cow Palace of the Timonium State Fairgrounds. (Ironically the same building where tens of thousands of us got our Covid shots, that has allowed this event to return LIVE!)

The last year you could attend the Kennedy Krieger Festival of Trees in person was 2019. (That was pre-COVID.)

The event was held virtually in 2020, and again last year.

And while some virtual fundraisers did not fare as well as in-person events, this one managed to get "in the WIN column." Thousands went online, and look at, and or buy the trees.

And this morning you could feel the "we're back vibe" of those working to put this year's event together.

On Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday until 4 p.m., you can walk through and experience so much, enough so that I will simply refer you to the website, and the website's "About Festival" page as it is so much more than just the hundreds, HUNDREDS, of trees.

There is admission and ticketing. And it all goes, as do the sale of the trees, to the Kennedy Krieger Institute.

It is one of the most unique places of its kind in the world.

I do want to address the admission, as it gives you a chance to be like the legendary Zanvyl Krieger. Read about him here.

Zan Krieger was a businessman, and a civic GIANT.

One night while representing WJZ at a large fundraiser for the American Visionary Arts Museum, I got to spend the evening with him as we, and our wives, were seated next to each other.

And nice, and engaging man who looked at Sharon, and I, and said, "How are you using your position and success?"

We responded about the causes that we support and are a part of to this day.

He said it was important to stay on that track, and even go bigger when we could. He then said, and this is an EXACT quote, "Do you think I do all of this to see my name on the side of a building. NO, I do it because it is the RIGHT thing to do."

The tickets are $20 for adults with lower prices for 65+, and kids. But they are asking you to put your hard-earned money toward a charity. And Zanvyl Krieger would warmly thank you, and tell you that "you are doing the right thing."

Speaking of doing the "right thing" WJZ is AGAIN a media sponsor.

As I mentioned in this blog yesterday getting involved is a very large part of the community mission of WJZ, and we are thrilled to, again, be a part of this uniquely Baltimore event!

Have the best Thanksgiving ever. Find the beauty of the moment and be safe.

Cheers from K2, and myself!