Where's Marty? Getting a look inside the Amaranthine Museum in Clipper Mill

Sometime it happens. Sometimes we come across a story that is so layered, so large that I have to really focus to know where to begin. Such was the case today. Lets start with the back story.

That is Les Harris. Les was an art teacher at Park School. But outside of school he painted, constantly. Intricate works on all mediums. His work became a journal of his beliefs, and thoughts. So detailed, so alive with thought, so colorful that you could look at one painting for an hour and not see it all.

In total, there are over 250 works of art. And many are large. Below are two shots with K2 in them. He is 6' 1". Notice "K" in the background. Notice the size and the detail too.

The best way to find out how to see this collection of a man's personal work is to go to the website. (By the way, the word Amaranthine means not fading flower.)

But here is another layer of the story. Above is Les's daughter Holly. She oversee's this for the family, and this entire museum is for sale. For sale to just one buyer. One person. The whole thing. Holly has been approached but the right buyer just has not come by - not only in price but in vision for the collection.

Have you ever heard of a museum for sale? It was hard not to focus just on that quirky angle, yet it must be noted. Noted along with everything else!

