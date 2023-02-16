Where is winter? Baltimore residents make most of mild mid-February weather

BALTIMORE - Where is winter?

"That's a good question," Baltimore resident Joseph Moroney said.

The thermometer is showing plus-60 degrees, an unusual stretch of February weather in Maryland.

Talking with Baltimore residents, some want cold temperatures and winter weather to return.

Others are taking advantage of the warmer temperatures.

WJZ was at the golf course Thursday asking that question on another mild winter day.

"When the weather is advantageous, you've got to make the most of it," Moroney said.

A mild winter has led to an extended golf season for some Baltimore golfers.

"No snow so far this year is amazing," Baltimore resident Joe O'beirne said. "I mean mid-February and we saw a couple flurries, that's it."

A lack of winter weather has resulted in the State Highway Administration only using 25,000 tons of the 390,000 tons of salt available to treat the roads.

"We have had to put some salt out on the roads to keep the slick spots from popping up," said Mike Michalski, from the Maryland Highway Administration. "The preparation is still there, the planning is still there, it's just that we haven't had too many of those long duration operational events."

So how much longer can we expect the mild temperatures to continue?

Are we going to avoid a major winter storm this season?

Our First Alert Weather Team shows a rollercoaster of weather, reaching the 60s again on Friday before falling to the high 40s by Saturday.

We will see the 60s again next week before temperatures plunge back to the 40s.

"This winter has been mild, so far, but that doesn't mean you need to let your guard down," WJZ meteorologist Derek Beasley said. "We've seen some of our biggest snows in the months of February and March and we've also seen cold air last late into the season as well. We've gotten past the coldest part of the winter, but just because it has been mild lately doesn't mean it's going to finish out that way."